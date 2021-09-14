Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 9/13/2021

Dozens of Marysville citizens addressed the city council Monday evening as part of public comments, speaking in support of long-time police chief Todd Ackerman. Council or city officials have not announced anything, and a direct query as to what was prompting a concern with Ackerman was followed by mayor Jason Barnes saying, “we cannot comment.”

Personnel was listed as the topic for an hour-long special city council meeting that was called August 31st, with the mayor, 6 of 8 council members, city administrator, and city attorney in attendance. Following that meeting it was announced that no action was taken as a result. All of the residents who spoke Monday expressed confidence, and trust in Ackerman, many spoke passionately, and emotionally, noting his 22 years of service. Many questioned any council decision that might include Ackerman’s departure. No action was taken or announced following the public comments.

Approval was given for United Bank and Trust to block off parts and use the city park for the homecoming tailgate party Friday, October 1st. Engineers updated council on the sewer lagoon repairs and extension, with council approving initial engineer requests to initiate the project.

City administrator updated financials, indicating that the general fund balance was over $1 million, additional expenditures related to water line projects, and sewer lining and lift station repairs have increased expenses. Sales tax proceeds fell to $130,000 for the latest month, down from over $150,000 each of the previous four months, which is believed to have been related to federal stimulus distribution to the public.

Council members expressed concern that street sealing projects have not been completed as yet, with weather turning cooler. Similar concerns were voiced about running concrete at the new fire station.

Appointments & Wage Determinations Were Approved as Recommended

1. Planning Commission – Vicky Gross, 1st Term; Martin Nordhus, 3rd Term; Shelby Temps, 2nd Term.

2. Zoning Board of Appeals – Mary Kueny, 2nd Term; Bob Thompson, 3rd Term; Vicky Gross, 2nd Term

A 15-minute executive session was called to discuss personnel, mayor Barnes announcing afterward, that no binding decisions were made.