Kansas at Duke Game Time Set for 3 p.m., on ACC Network

By Derek Nester

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football will travel to Durham, N.C., to take on the Duke Blue Devils at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, September 25, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The game will be broadcasted on the ACC Network.

The meeting between the Blue Devils and Jayhawks will be the third in the series history, with the last meeting coming in 2014. Duke took the last meeting in Durham, N.C., on Sept. 13, 2014, 41-3, while Kansas took the series opener on Sept. 19, 2009, 44-16. The game will be Kansas’ first appearance on the ACC Network since Sept. 13, 2019, when Kansas defeated Boston College 48-24 in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Prior to its meeting with Duke, Kansas will play host against Baylor on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 2:30 p.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

