Kansas at Duke Game Time Set for 3 p.m., on ACC Network

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football will travel to Durham, N.C., to take on the Duke Blue Devils at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, September 25, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The game will be broadcasted on the ACC Network.

The meeting between the Blue Devils and Jayhawks will be the third in the series history, with the last meeting coming in 2014. Duke took the last meeting in Durham, N.C., on Sept. 13, 2014, 41-3, while Kansas took the series opener on Sept. 19, 2009, 44-16. The game will be Kansas’ first appearance on the ACC Network since Sept. 13, 2019, when Kansas defeated Boston College 48-24 in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Prior to its meeting with Duke, Kansas will play host against Baylor on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 2:30 p.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.