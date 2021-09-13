K-State’s Big 12 Opener Slated for Night Kickoff

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Monday that Kansas State’s 2021 Big 12 opener at Oklahoma State on September 25 has been set for a 6 p.m., kick and will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
The Wildcats are looking to snap a two-game losing skid to OSU. The Wildcats lost last year at home, 20-18, to the 14th-ranked Cowboys. Last time in Stillwater – which was also a night game on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – the Wildcats fell, 26-13.
Kansas State returns to action this Saturday as it hosts Nevada to close out the non-conference portion of its schedule. Kickoff against the Wolf Pack is slated for 1 p.m., and will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, September 25
|Texas Tech at Texas
|11 a.m.
|ABC
|SMU at TCU
|11 a.m.
|FS1
|Iowa State at Baylor
|2:30 p.m.
|FOX
|Kansas at Duke
|3 p.m.
|ACC Network
|K-State at Oklahoma State
|6 p.m.
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|West Virginia at Oklahoma
|6:30 p.m.
|ABC