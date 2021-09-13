K-State’s Big 12 Opener Slated for Night Kickoff

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Monday that Kansas State’s 2021 Big 12 opener at Oklahoma State on September 25 has been set for a 6 p.m., kick and will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Wildcats are looking to snap a two-game losing skid to OSU. The Wildcats lost last year at home, 20-18, to the 14th-ranked Cowboys. Last time in Stillwater – which was also a night game on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – the Wildcats fell, 26-13.

Kansas State returns to action this Saturday as it hosts Nevada to close out the non-conference portion of its schedule. Kickoff against the Wolf Pack is slated for 1 p.m., and will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, September 25