Kpreps High School Football Rankings – Week 3 (Sept 13th)

Another great week of Kansas high school football is complete and it’s difficult to believe we are already a quarter of the way through the regular season.

Incredibly, there were eight overtime games this past week. What will Week 3 bring?

Class 6A



For the second consecutive week there’s a new team holding down the No. 5 spot in the Class 6A poll. This week it’s the Manhattan Indians which replace their arch rival, Junction City, after beating the Blue Jays, 37-21 on Friday night.

Class 5A



The top five in Class 5A remains the same this week as each ranked team posted impressive wins last week – maybe non better than St. Thomas Aquinas beating Missouri-power Lutheran North, 53-39.

Class 4A



Three of the top five teams in the Class 4A poll lost last week as the top programs continue to challenge themselves with a difficult early-season schedule. Did those losses shake up the 4A poll this week? Find out by viewing the 4A rankings below!

Class 3A



It was a good overall week for ranked teams in Class 3A. Four of the top five teams remained unbeaten, while Frontenac dropped its highly-difficult game at Coweta (Okla.) but the Tigers are ranked as high as No. 3 in the Oklahoma Class 5A polls.

Class 2A



There is a new entry into the Class 2A poll this week as last week’s No. 4 Beloit Trojans fell 36-6 to Southeast of Saline in the Kpreps Fan’s Choice for Game of the Week. Find out which team enters the 2A poll below!

Class 1A



District play kicked off for most of the field in Class 1A this past week. The top five teams cruised to victories this week and remain in their respective spot in the polls. Checkout the results from the 1A ranked teams below!



Class 8M-I



Defending champion Little River passed its big Week 2 test by holding Clifton-Clyde, 14-6. Meanwhile, the No. 4 ranked team in the poll fell for a second straight week as Leoti-Wichita County fell 76-28 against WaKeeney-Trego. Find out how this week’s poll shapes up at the link below!

Class 8M-II

District play also began for several teams in Eight-Man, Division II this week. The top five in the Kpreps poll rolled to big victories as Hanover’s 34-point win was the closest margin of victory this week.

Class 6-Man

Kpreps plans to rank the top three teams in 6-Man football this fall as part of the Rankings press release.

Defending 6-man champion Cheylin blanked Deerfield, 70-0 on Thursday. The Cougars get a big test against No. 2 Ashland this week. The cross-divisional matchup will be played in Deerfield. Ashland opened there 2021 season with a 74-38 win over Pawnee Heights. The Blue Jays’ Week 1 game with Burrton was moved to September 27th.

Third-ranked Cunningham is in the midst of a busy week. The Wildcats junior varsity fell to Western Plains 52-37 on Friday in Ransom, while the varsity will take on Centre-Lost Springs on Monday.

