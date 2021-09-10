82.5 F
Friday, September 10, 2021
Kansas Volleyball Association Rankings – Week 1 – 9/8/2021

By Derek Nester
Photo Courtesy of Dusty Deines

September 8, 2021, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2021 Week 1 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, September 6. Current classifications for the rankings are based on enrollments from 2020-21 and the rankings will be adjusted when the updated classifications are released at the end of September.

Rank – School – Record – Pre-Season Ranking

Class 6A
1. Washburn Rural 4-0 (3)
2. Blue Valley North 4-0 (4)
3. Blue Valley West 4-1 (1)
4. Shawnee Mission Northwest 4-0 (8)
5. Lawrence-Free State 1-0 (5)
6. Wichita Northwest 2-0 (9
7. Hutchinson 7-0 (NR)
8. Derby 5-1 (NR)
9. Blue Valley 2-1 (7)
10. Blue Valley Northwest 2-1 (6)

Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas 3-0 (1)
2. St. James Academy 2-1 (2)
3. Lansing 1-1 (3)
4. Mill Valley 3-1 (6)
5. Basehor-Linwood 3-0 (NR)
6. Spring Hill 1-1 (4)
7. Maize South 5-2 (5)
8. Andover 5-1 (NR)
9. Great Bend 4-1 (9)
10. Bishop Carroll 1-0 (7)

Class 4A
1. Bishop Miege 0-2 (1)
2. Louisburg 5-0 (6)
3. McPherson 6-1 (3)
4. Andale 5-1 (2)
5. Circle 2-0 (5)
6. Rose Hill 6-0 (NR)
7. Nickerson 7-1 (9)
8. Clay Center 2-0 (8)
9. Clearwater 1-1 (7)
10. Baldwin 6-1 (NR)

Class 3A
1. Smoky Valley 8-1 (1)
2. Cheney 3-1 (2)
3. Nemaha Central 6-1 (5)
4. Beloit 3-0 (NR)
5. Thomas More Prep-Marian 8-3 (3)
6. Hiawatha 2-0 (NR)
7. Phillipsburg 3-1 (6)
8. Riverton 3-0 (8)
9. Goodland 2-0 (9)
10. Scott Community 5-2 (NR)

Class 2A
1. Heritage Christian 7-0 (1)
2. Smith Center 2-0 (2)
3. Garden Plain 2-0 (3)
4. Wabaunsee 7-0 (4)
5. Jefferson County North 2-0 (5)
6. Hillsboro 7-1 (8)
7. Inman 6-0 (NR)
8. Sedgwick 6-3 (6)
9. Ellinwood 3-1 (NR)
10. Sterling 7-3 (NR)

Class 1A – Division 1
1. Central Plains 3-0 (1)
2. Pretty Prairie 8-1 (3)
3. Lebo 2-0 (2)
4. Victoria 4-0 (7)
5. Kiowa County 8-0 (9)
6. Little River 3-0 (5)
7. St. John-Hudson 6-1 (4)
8. Burlingame 1-0 (8)
9. Centralia 4-2 (NR)
10. Pratt-Skyline 6-3 (NR)

Class 1A – Division 2
1. Hanover 3-0 (1)
2. Attica 6-0 (2)
3. Golden Plains 7-1 (4)
4. St. Francis 3-1 (5)
5. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 3-0 (10)
6. Dighton 8-2 (NR)
7. Central Christian 4-3 (3)
8. Wheatland-Grinnell 5-3 (6)
9. Linn 1-1 (7)
10. South Central 4-2 (9)

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
