Road Construction Update For K-State Football Traffic

MANHATTAN, Kansas – As K-State football fans prepare to descend upon Manhattan for the home opener Saturday against Southern Illinois, they should be aware of two current road construction projects in the city that could cause congestion on gamedays this fall.

Reconstruction of Kimball Avenue between Candlewood Drive and Seth Child Road (K-113) west of Bill Snyder Family Stadium has reduced traffic on Kimball to two lanes head-to-head in that area. Additionally, for pregame incoming southbound traffic, the exit off Seth Child approaching Kimball is closed. Fans driving from the north are asked to continue south to Claflin Road before exiting Seth Child and utilize College Avenue to the stadium.

Postgame, Manhattan residents are advised that law enforcement will divert eastbound traffic on Kimball for a short time to allow exiting football traffic to utilize both lanes through the construction zone onto Scenic Drive out to K-18 and I-70. Also, because the northbound entrance ramp to Seth Child is closed, traffic wishing to go northbound will be diverted at Browning Avenue to Marlatt Avenue, then west to Seth Child.

This portion of construction on Kimball is expected to be completed in mid-October. The rebuilding of the intersection of Kimball and College at Bill Snyder Family Stadium was completed last spring. All lanes and entrances to the parking lots at the stadium are fully open.

The other major construction currently in progress is the Wildcat Creek bridge replacement project on Fort Riley Boulevard (K-18) near the intersection of Richards Drive which has reduced traffic to two lanes head-to-head in that area. The project is expected to be completed in mid-November.

K-State officials are expecting a near-capacity crowd in Bill Snyder Family Stadium for Saturday’s 6 p.m., kickoff against Southern Illinois. Prior to the football game, the K-State volleyball team wraps up its K-State Invitational with a match against Fresno State at 11 a.m., in Bramlage Coliseum. Admission to the match is free. Volleyball fans are advised that football parking priority will be in effect on Saturday and only fans with Ahearn Fund football reserved parking passes will be permitted to park in the east and west lots of the Sports Complex. A shuttle for volleyball fans will be available from parking lot D-1 west of Memorial Stadium on campus beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pickup is located on the west side of the lot near Sunset Avenue and drop-off is on Kerr Drive on the southeast side of Bramlage Coliseum. Upon arrival, fans utilizing the shuttle should enter Bramlage at the Coliseum’s Northeast Entrance.

All parking lots around Bill Snyder Family Stadium open at 1 p.m., Saturday, five hours prior to kickoff. Parking in the east and west lots of the stadium is reserved for members of the Ahearn Fund and requires a pass for entry. Paid parking for fans with disabilities is available on a first-come, first-served basis in the east and west stadium lots. To gain entry, guests must display a state-issued accessible license plate or hangtag and present a disability card along with a form of personal identification. All other general public parking is limited to grass parking in Lot 9 east of the stadium, in the paved lot of the Peters Recreation Center, near the Equine Center north and east of the fire station on Denison Avenue or in private satellite lots and parking areas on campus. General public parking fees are $20 for cars.