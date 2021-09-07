Kpreps Rankings – Week 2 (Sept 7th)

Courtesy of Kpreps.com

The Kansas high school football season kicked off last week and weather ruled the night as several games were delayed or postponed due to storms. It wasn’t until Monday night that all results were completed and we can officially close the book on Week 1.

In all, eleven ranked teams lost in the opening week, including a pair of top-ranked teams.

Class 6A

There has been some slight changes to the 6A poll this week after last week’s No. 5 Blue Valley Northwest topped then No. 4 Blue Valley, 35-21. The Huskies used a huge rushing night from Grant Stubblefield (196 yards) and Mikey Pauley (167 yards) to top the Tigers. Find out the changes and the new entry into the 6A poll below.

Kpreps – Class 6A Rankings

Class 5A

The season opened with a Thursday night showdown between No. 1 Wichita Northwest and No. 4 Bishop Carroll with the Golden Eagles knocking off the top-ranked Grizzlies, 37-27. How did that result shake up the Class 5A poll? Find out below!

Kpreps – Class 5A Rankings

Class 4A

The top two teams in the Class 4A preseason rankings both lost their Week 1 contests against high-profile opponents. How did their losses impact the poll? Also, a new team jumps into the rankings after an impressive Week 1 performance. Find out by viewing the 4A rankings below!

Kpreps – Class 4A Rankings

Class 3A

Each of the top five teams in the Class 3A poll survived Week 1, but two had to endure weather postponements and another needed a last-second game-winning field goal. See how this week’s 3A poll shakes out below!

Kpreps – Class 3A Rankings

Class 2A

Two teams in the Class 2A preseason rankings lost in Week 1, but in completely different fashions. Nemaha Central dropped a 25-24 decision on a last second field goal, while Hoisington was beaten by 50 points at Pratt. What changes are there in this week’s poll? Find out below!

Kpreps – Class 2A Rankings

Class 1A

Olpe registered its 13th consecutive win with a 68-0 shutout of Ellinwood. The Eagles posted seven on-field shutouts in 2020 and opened this season with another dominant effort. Damon Redeker led the Eagles with two touchdown passes and he returned three punts for touchdowns.

Kpreps – Class 1A Rankings

Class 8M-I

The only change to this week’s Eight-Man, Division 1 poll occurs in the No. 4 spot where last week’s ranked team lost by 50 points and is replaced with the team that beat them. Find out who by viewing the 8M-I poll at the link below!

Kpreps – Class 8M-I Rankings

Class 8M-II

Three spots in the Eight-Man, Division II poll have changes after one week of action. While top-ranked Hanover and No. 2 Victoria remain in the spot, the bottom three spots have changed this week as several teams already begin district play this week.

Kpreps – Class 8M-II Rankings

Class 6-Man

Kpreps plans to rank the top three teams in 6-Man football this fall as part of the Rankings press release.

Defending 6-man champion Cheylin opens the season with a 67-12 victory over Golden Plains. Sophomore Logan McCarty displayed similar explosiveness that his brother, Colton, did for the Cougars. Logan passed for 190 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 171 yards and five scores in the Cheylin victory.

Second-ranked Ashland had its season-opener against Burrton suspended until Monday, September 27th. The Blue Jays are now scheduled to play Moscow on Friday, September 24th, Burrton on Monday the 27th, and Cunningham on Friday, October 1st. That’s three games in a span of eight days.

Third-ranked Cunningham opened the season with a 58-8 win over Rolla.

