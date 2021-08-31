92.1 F
Sunflower State Radio To Continue To Stream KU & K-State Athletics… With A Catch

By Derek Nester

Marysville, Kan. – Dierking Communications, Inc. is happy to announce that our partnership with Learfield, the media rightsholder for both Kansas and Kansas State Universities, is allowing our stations to continue internet streaming of Jayhawk & Wildcat college football, beginning on September 4th when the K-State Wildcats face the Stanford Cardinal in the Allstate Kickoff Classic at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Due to high school football, South Dakota at Kansas will not air on Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY and Z-96.3 The Lake.

The games will be available via our website, smart speakers and our mobile apps. However, as part of the agreement we are prohibited from streaming these broadcasts outside of a 75-mile radius of each of our affiliated stations’ city of license.

While we are making these broadcasts available in that 75-mile radius, your internet service provider or wireless provider is responsible for accurately reporting your location. We are unable to resolve blackout restrictions of listeners.

To make it easier for our listeners to get an idea of where the broadcasts will be available, we have provided a list of cities for each station that should be able to receive the internet broadcast.

The 75-mile restriction will not impact high school athletic broadcasts, which are available anywhere in the United States. Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs broadcasts are not available for streaming via our stations or apps.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

