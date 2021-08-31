KDA Pet Animal Advisory Board Meeting Sept. 8

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Pet Animal Advisory Board will hold its regular quarterly board meeting at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. The meeting will be held at the Kansas Department of Agriculture at 1320 Research Park Dr. in Manhattan.

This is a regularly scheduled board meeting and is open to the public. To request a copy of the agenda or directions on how to participate in the meeting, please contact Tyler Kauer, manager of the animal facilities inspection program, at Tyler.Kauer@ks.gov or 785-564-6607. Please note that face coverings are required in state office buildings.

Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least two days prior to the meeting.

