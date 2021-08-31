Introducing KSHSAA Covered, Presented by Capitol Federal®

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas State High School Activities Association is proud to announce a new age in story telling for high school activities with KSHSAA Covered, an online platform hosted in conjunction with kshsaa.org. The new initiative with the KSHSAA will begin with the 2021-22 activity season.

KSHSAA Covered is made possible with a partnership with Capitol Federal®. Together, the KSHSAA and Capitol Federal will bring the highlights of Kansas high school communities to the forefront for all re­gions of the state to celebrate.

KSHSAA Covered will provide coverage of all athletics and activities with features on students, preseason outlooks, games of the week, scores, schedules, tournament coverage and much more.

“Across the state, KSHSAA member schools work hard to provide quality education based activities for their students and this partnership allows that story to be told,” said KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick. “This new initiative allows us to feature the outstanding students, coaches and directors, and school communities in our membership and we are very pleased to partner with Capitol Federal to high­light interscholastic activities and their and impact in communities across Kansas.”

“The quality of life in our communities is a top priority at Capitol Federal,” said Capitol Federal Chief Executive Officer John B. Dicus. “In partnering with the KSHSAA, we’re honored to help students and their families across Kansas easily access exciting information about their achievements. The stories of the accomplishments of our future leaders are an important part of building our communities to be the best they can be, and Capitol Federal is proud to be part of this effort.”

Check out the 2021 Girls Golf Previews by Class and the top 25 to watch this season.

KSHSAA True Blue Scholarship: In addition to telling the story of students from each KSHSAA spon­sored activity, grants from the Capitol Federal Foundation will now help provide 34 scholarships for stu­dents in the state. Each KSHSAA sanctioned activity, including sports, performing arts and leadership ac­tivities will have a one-time scholarship payable to the students’ selected institution of post-secondary ed­ucation. Information on how to apply for the scholarships will be sent to school leaders.

“KSHSAA’s mission of promoting interscholastic programs and academic achievement was a natural fit with the educational component of Capitol Federal Foundation’s charitable giving,” remarked Capitol Federal Foundation President Tammy Dishman. “Being able to support these True Blue® scholarships for college-bound students throughout the state is a great way to partner with KSHSAA to benefit those stu­dents who strive to achieve at high levels in a wide variety of endeavors.”

Content for KSHSAA Covered will come from a dedicated team of journalists with decades of experience covering high school activities from each corner of the state.

Brent Maycock – (North Central/Northeast) (@BrentKSHSAA) A 1991 graduate of the University of Kansas, Brent Maycock spent the past 30 years covering high school sports in Kansas, starting in 1991 at The Emporia Gazette before moving to The Topeka Capital-Journal in May 2000. During his 21-year ten­ure at The Capital-Journal, his coverage beat included more than 90 high schools in the north central/ northeast Kansas area.

Scott Paske – (South Central) (@PaskeKSHSAA) A graduate of Augusta High School and Kansas State University, Scott Paske has covered high school sports in Kansas for most of three decades. He began his journalism career in 1992 at the Atchison Globe and worked for the Kansas City Kansan before moving to the Hutchinson News, where he reported on Hutchinson High and southwest Kansas schools. In 1995, he joined the Wichita Eagle’s sports copy desk and later covered area high schools.

Rickie Peterson Jr. – (West) (@RickieKSHSAA) Rick got his start in journalism when he was a senior at Topeka High School, working as a freelancer for The Topeka Capital-Journal. He worked part-time at The Capital-Journal while attending Washburn University and was hired full-time by the paper in 2012. In 2018, Peterson Jr. headed west, covering high school and Fort Hays State University sports for The Hays Daily News.

Mac Moore – (East/Southeast) (@MacMoore_KSHSAA) A 2017 graduate of the University of Kansas, Mac has spent the last 18 months covering high school sports as a writer for the Courier-Tribune in Liber­ty, Missouri. He started his journalism career as copy editor for the Lawrence Journal-World and KUsports.com shortly after his college graduation. He helped relaunch the KU Sports Hour podcast by stepping in as the sound engineer and graphic designer. During this time, he also hosted, produced, and edited the Tell Me Moore podcast, which covered a wide range of topics including professional sports.

KSHSAA Covered will provide unprecedented coverage for all activities in Kansas schools. Each week, a student will be featured as the True Blue® Student of the Week, an honor for those individuals that not only excel in their activities but in the classroom and in the community.

Content for KSHSAA Covered will begin soon, and a new look to the digital content will launch soon.