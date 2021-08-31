92.1 F
Salina
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
HomeProfessional Sports
Professional Sports

Chiefs Announce Roster Moves to Meet NFL-Mandated 53 Players

The Chiefs announced roster moves to get to 53 players ahead of the 2021 NFL season

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

Waived

  • Anderson, Zayne (DB – Brigham Young)
  • Bootle, Dicaprio (DB – Nebraska)
  • Buechele, Shane (QB – Southern Methodist)
  • Character, Marlon (DB – Louisville)
  • Clark, Tyler (DT – Georgia)
  • Clemons, Rodney (DB – Southern Methodist)
  • Cobb, Omari (LB – Marshall)
  • Edwards, Austin (DE – Ferris State)
  • Ffrench, Maurice (WR – Pittsburgh)
  • Gore, Derrick (RB – Louisiana-Monroe)
  • Harris, Demone (DE – Buffalo)
  • Key, Devon (DB – Western Kentucky)
  • Keyes, BoPete (DB – Tulane)
  • Miller, Wyatt (T – Central Florida)
  • Powell, Cornell (WR – Clemson)
  • Schoen, Dalton (WR – Kansas State)
  • Shepherd, Darrius (WR – North Dakota State)
  • Smith, Emmanuel (LB – Vanderbilt)
  • Thompson, Darwin (RB – Utah State)
  • Wanogho, Prince Tega (T – Auburn)
  • Ward, Tim (DE – Old Dominion)
  • Williams, Darryl (C – Mississippi State)

Released

  • Dieter, Gehrig (WR – Alabama)
  • Kemp, Marcus (WR – Hawaii)
  • Reserve/Non-Football Injury
  • Herring, Malik (DE – Georgia)

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform

  • Long, Kyle (G – Oregon)

Traded to New England Patriots

  • Durant, Yasir
Previous articleAxtell Football with Eric Detweiler
Next articleKansas Athletics Hires Wayne Simien and Collin Sexton
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.