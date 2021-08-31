Chiefs Announce Roster Moves to Meet NFL-Mandated 53 Players

Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs
Waived
- Anderson, Zayne (DB – Brigham Young)
- Bootle, Dicaprio (DB – Nebraska)
- Buechele, Shane (QB – Southern Methodist)
- Character, Marlon (DB – Louisville)
- Clark, Tyler (DT – Georgia)
- Clemons, Rodney (DB – Southern Methodist)
- Cobb, Omari (LB – Marshall)
- Edwards, Austin (DE – Ferris State)
- Ffrench, Maurice (WR – Pittsburgh)
- Gore, Derrick (RB – Louisiana-Monroe)
- Harris, Demone (DE – Buffalo)
- Key, Devon (DB – Western Kentucky)
- Keyes, BoPete (DB – Tulane)
- Miller, Wyatt (T – Central Florida)
- Powell, Cornell (WR – Clemson)
- Schoen, Dalton (WR – Kansas State)
- Shepherd, Darrius (WR – North Dakota State)
- Smith, Emmanuel (LB – Vanderbilt)
- Thompson, Darwin (RB – Utah State)
- Wanogho, Prince Tega (T – Auburn)
- Ward, Tim (DE – Old Dominion)
- Williams, Darryl (C – Mississippi State)
Released
- Dieter, Gehrig (WR – Alabama)
- Kemp, Marcus (WR – Hawaii)
- Reserve/Non-Football Injury
- Herring, Malik (DE – Georgia)
Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform
- Long, Kyle (G – Oregon)
Traded to New England Patriots
- Durant, Yasir