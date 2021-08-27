HomeWEATHER ALERTS WEATHER ALERTS iNWS Alert By KNDY Area Weather Alerts August 27, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print New event. Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 8/27/2021 5:15 PM to 6:00 PM CDT for Washington County, KS. More information. TagsKNDYWX Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Previous articleiNWS Alert KNDY Area Weather Alerts Related Articles WEATHER ALERTS iNWS Alert WEATHER ALERTS iNWS Alert WEATHER ALERTS iNWS Alert LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Stay Connected496FansLike104FollowersFollow511FollowersFollow - Advertisement - More Headlines Sen. Moran Asks Kansans To Notify His Office Immediately If You Know Somebody Needing Evacuation Assistance From Afghanistan Wellington School District Cancels All Classes And Activities Due To COVID-19 Outbreaks KDWP Biologists Seek Help From Migratory Game Bird Hunters Public Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green Algae KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List Big Red One & Fort Riley Troops Deploy In Support of Afghan Evacuees Kansas Department of Agriculture Hosts 2021 Ag Growth Summit Arrest Made In Homicide At Barton County Jail Load more