Friday’s Preseason Game Serves as 37th Annual Chiefs Charity Game; Important Fan Information Announced

Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Minnesota Vikings in the club’s first and only preseason game of the year at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday, August 27. Fans can find important information and reminders regarding Friday’s game below.

Friday night’s game will mark the 37th annual Chiefs Charity Game. Since its inception in 1985, and through the vision of Lamar Hunt and the Hunt family, the Chiefs Charity Game has raised more than $14.7 million for local charities that support children in need. Over the past three years, the Chiefs Charity Game raised more than $1.6 million to help keep children safe and families together through Cornerstones of Care. The 2021 Chiefs Charity Game marks the first year with MOCSA (Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault) as the game’s beneficiary.

Since 1975, MOCSA has been the only rape crisis center in the greater Kansas City metropolitan area, serving victims of sexual abuse and assault across the lifespan, and educating the community about sexual violence. MOCSA’s counseling, advocacy, education and prevention services allow the agency to fulfill its mission to improve the lives of those impacted by sexual abuse and sexual assault, and to prevent sexual violence in a six-county, bi-state service area.

The Hunt family and team Founder Lamar Hunt established the Hunt Family Foundation in 1983 to support charitable agencies in the greater Kansas City community. The Hunt Family Foundation is committed to making a positive impact on those in need in the communities where we live and work through philanthropy, programming and volunteerism. The Hunt Family Foundation will present a check at halftime of Friday night’s game to MOCSA.

The team remains committed to prioritizing the safety of its fans, staff and players. Per KCMO city ordinance, masks are required in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status. Unless actively eating or drinking, guests will be asked to wear masks in the following spaces: the CommunityAmerica Club Level, the Ford Founder’s Club, the Foolish Lounge, the Broadcast Lounge, the Signature Suite Lounge, the Locker Room Club, the Tickets for Less Penthouse, the Draft Room and the Chiefs Pro Shop.

Masks are not required outdoors, however, they are encouraged for guests who have not been fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated staff members and all personnel working inside enclosed public areas are directed to wear masks. A complete list of the health and safety protocols for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is available at www.chiefs.com/stadium/covid/ .

Former Miss Mississippi 2018, Miss Mississippi USA 2020 and Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch will sing the national anthem while the University of Missouri – Kansas City ROTC will present the colors.

Weather-Related Information

Friday’s forecast currently calls for high temperatures in the mid-90s. Guests are permitted to enter the stadium with one factory-sealed water bottle, 20 ounces or less, if they choose. Water fountains are located throughout the concourses of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Parking and Traffic

Parking lots for Friday’s game open at 2:30 p.m. All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.chiefs.com/stadium/parking/ as payments will not be accepted at the parking tollgates. Fans can track traffic and construction through the KC Scout cameras at www.kcscout.com/ or can get real-time traffic updates on the WAZE app. With weeknight rush hour traffic impacting travel to the stadium for Friday’s game, fans are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early.

Tune In Fans in North Central Kansas can tune to Z-96.3 The Lake for the Chiefs Radio Network broadcast. Fans can watch on KWCH 12 Wichita or WIBW 13 Topeka. Chiefs Radio Network broadcasts on Classic Hits KQNK 106.7 FM, 102.5 FM and 1530 AM will resume with the season opener on September 12th.

Fans who are unable to attend Friday’s game can tune into WDAF-FM (106.5 The Wolf), the Home of the Chiefs Radio Network, as “Voice of the Chiefs” Mitch Holthus, former Chiefs WR Danan Hughes and sideline reporter Josh Klingler call the action. Tico Sports will produce a Spanish-language broadcast on KPRS Hot 103 Jamz (103.3 FM) and on KSSA La Ke Buena (105.9 FM) featuring Enrique Morales, Oscar Monterroso and sideline reporter Hannah Bassham. Both radio broadcasts are also available streaming on the Chiefs Mobile app within a 50-mile radius of the Kansas City metro area. Friday’s game will air on KSHB locally, as well as throughout the region on the Chiefs Preseason Television Network. Produced by 65 Toss Power Trap Productions, NFL Network’s Ari Wolfe, CBS’s Trent Green, NFL Network’s Kay Adams and Chiefs.com’s Matt McMullen will deliver the call.

Stadium Gates and Mobile Entry

All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates will open at 5 p.m. for the 7 p.m. kickoff. Gates for guests with tickets on the CommunityAmerica Club Level will open at 4:30 p.m. Guests are reminded to access their mobile tickets and parking passes in advance of the event and add them to their mobile wallet for expedited entry.

Ford Tailgate District