77.8 F
Salina
Thursday, August 26, 2021
HomeAgriculture News
Kansas HeadlinesAgriculture News

Kansas Industrial Hemp Regulations Amended for Harvest Season

By Derek Nester
Kansas Department of Agriculture

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The state rules and regulations board has approved the adoption of temporary amendments to the Kansas industrial hemp regulations which were proposed by the Kansas Department of Agriculture. The regulation amendments will align Kansas’ industrial hemp regulations with the USDA’s Final Rule on commercial hemp production.

The amended regulations extend the timeframe to complete sampling and harvest, provide flexibility to producers regarding potential remediation of plants if sampling tests above acceptable THC levels, and increases the threshold at which a crop will be deemed to have been produced negligently. The full amended regulations for K.A.R. 4-34-24, K.A.R. 4-34-25 and K.A.R. 4-34-29 can be found at www.agriculture.ks.gov/IndustrialHemp.

Because these amendments directly address regulations that affect harvest, they were expedited to be in place on a temporary basis. Plans are in progress to make them permanent through the official rules and regulations approval process. Public comments may be submitted online after September 2 and a public hearing will be held on November 8 as KDA considers finalizing the regulations; KDA will release details on the public comments and hearing soon.

Previous article8-25-21 DARREL KELLEY-WITT JR-KU KSU NU FBALL-ALLIANCE
Next articleTips for Avoiding Heat-Related Illnesses
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.