Kansas Industrial Hemp Regulations Amended for Harvest Season

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The state rules and regulations board has approved the adoption of temporary amendments to the Kansas industrial hemp regulations which were proposed by the Kansas Department of Agriculture. The regulation amendments will align Kansas’ industrial hemp regulations with the USDA’s Final Rule on commercial hemp production.

The amended regulations extend the timeframe to complete sampling and harvest, provide flexibility to producers regarding potential remediation of plants if sampling tests above acceptable THC levels, and increases the threshold at which a crop will be deemed to have been produced negligently. The full amended regulations for K.A.R. 4-34-24, K.A.R. 4-34-25 and K.A.R. 4-34-29 can be found at www.agriculture.ks.gov/ IndustrialHemp.

Because these amendments directly address regulations that affect harvest, they were expedited to be in place on a temporary basis. Plans are in progress to make them permanent through the official rules and regulations approval process. Public comments may be submitted online after September 2 and a public hearing will be held on November 8 as KDA considers finalizing the regulations; KDA will release details on the public comments and hearing soon.