Royals Announce 2022 Spring Training Schedule

By Derek Nester

KANSAS CITY, MO (August 18, 2021) – In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced a 32-game exhibition schedule for 2022.

The club will begin its 20th season in the Cactus League on Saturday, February 26 vs. the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium. Kansas City’s schedule features 15 home games at Surprise Stadium, plus two games as the visiting team vs. the Rangers, including the February 26 game and on March 3.

The Royals will play 32 games in 32 days next spring, including 30 Cactus League games in 29 days. The Royals are scheduled for three off days in Arizona, on March 8, March 14 and March 21. There are four split-squad dates, in which the Royals will field a pair of teams and play two games on March 4, March 11, March 17 and March 24.

The Royals will play every other Cactus League team at least twice, including three games vs. the Rangers and Mariners. The Royals’ final game in Cactus League play will be on Saturday, March 26 vs. Texas. Following an off day on Sunday, March 27, the Royals will travel to Milwaukee to play two exhibition games vs. the Brewers, on Monday, March 28 and Tuesday, March 29. Two days later, the Royals will play their regular season opener on Thursday, March 31 at Progressive Field vs. the Cleveland Guardians.

A complete Spring Training schedule is attached. Game times will be announced at a later date.

Information regarding tickets and specialty packages will be announced at a later date. If you are interested in ticket information, please visit SurpriseStadium.com and sign up for email alerts.

