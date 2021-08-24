K-State Announces Football Gameday Improvements for 2021 Season

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – With the 2021 football home opener right around the corner, K-State – continually striving to provide its fans with the Best Fan Experience in the Big 12 – announced today a list of new improvements for fans attending games this fall at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

“We are excited to welcome back the best fans in all of college football to Bill Snyder Family Stadium,” Director of Athletics Gene Taylor said. “The past year has allowed us to really think about how we operate and what we can do to make their experience the best it can be possibly be each week. Our fans do an outstanding job informing us of their concerns through surveys and emails, and we take that input very seriously when considering making improvements and enhancements that will serve as a benefit for them.”

Headlining the new amenities are aspects of the South End Zone Concourse and Shamrock Zone that will impact all K-State fans inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Those include:

The Powercat Porch, a new beer garden available to all fans located behind Sections 18 and 19

Willie’s Fun Zone located behind Sections 10 and 11

Expanded concessions offerings, including: EMAW Chos – Featuring various types of meat or vegetarian nachos Willie’s Fair Favorites – Bacon Wrapped Corndog, Fried PB&J, Funnel Cake, Fried Bologna Sandwich Gridiron Grill – Featuring various types of hamburgers Wabash Wraps and Little Cat’s Snacks

New restrooms located behind Sections 12 and 17

Nursing Mother’s Room located behind Section 16

The Touchdown Terrace at the top of the Shamrock Zone, a premium space that includes 50 standing-room tickets with access to the Shamrock Zone Club for an all-inclusive buffet, non-alcoholic beverages and access to a private cash bar.

Other amenities include:

Updated K-State Sports mobile app that allows you to easily manage your digital tickets

The return of tailgating beginning five hours prior to kickoff

The return of the Pride of Wildcat Land to the student section

Re-entry into the stadium throughout the game (Gates D and M at the conclusion of the third quarter)

The return of the South Tailgate Terrace Beer Garden located behind Section 9

A new North Tailgate Terrace Beer Garden located behind Section 2

Kansas State opens the 2021 campaign next Saturday, September 4, as the Wildcats take on Stanford in the Allstate Kickoff Classic inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game, which kicks off at 11 a.m., will be shown nationally on FS1.

Tickets to the game against the Cardinal – or any of K-State’s seven home games – can be purchased online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.