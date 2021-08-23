Ray O’Neil Estate Auction – Sat. Sun. & Mon. 7/4-6/2021

Cline Realty and Auction will conduct a large three-day farm equipment auction for the Ray O’Neil Estate, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday September 4, 5, and 6.

Saturday, selling tools and miscellaneous beginning at 9 as well as some 35 ac tractors 1939 on up, ac and gleaner combines, then at 2 moving on to a 2013 Silverado 2500 HD 4 wd work truck, less than 36,000 miles, 24’ tandem axle trailer w/ramps, nice 2010 Bobcat s630 with multiple attachments, Great Plains model 1500 grain drill, and grain wagons.

Sunday begins with shop tools and miscellaneous at 10, including hundreds of Allis tractor parts of all kinds, and then at 1, two rings will feature antiques, including guns, toys, and more.

Sale concludes Monday September 6, with more parts, salvage items, antique tractors and machinery. Some 55 antique tractors, many on steel wheels, plus lots of 60, 70, and 80s farm machinery.

Don’t miss this massive collection of antique tractors, equipment, and parts, along with modern machinery, antiques, toys, and guns. Pictures and complete sale listing on the sale bill, at clinerealtyandauction.com.

Ray O’Neil estate auction September 4, 5 and 6 at the farm 820 21st Road, Beattie, Kansas. Cline Realty and Auction will conduct the sale.