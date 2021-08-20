93.8 F
Salina
Friday, August 20, 2021
HomeWEATHER ALERTS
WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

By KNDY Area Weather Alerts

New event. Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 8/20/2021 5:56 PM to 6:30 PM CDT for Washington County, KS. More information.

Previous articleiNWS Alert
Next articleiNWS Alert
KNDY Area Weather Alerts

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.