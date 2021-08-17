Republican River Compact Administration to Meet August 25

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Republican River Compact Administration (RRCA) will hold its 2021 annual meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, at 213 McMillen Hall at McCook Community College, 1205 E 3rd Street, McCook, Nebraska. A virtual meeting option can be accessed at the Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Water Resources website: agriculture.ks.gov/RRCA.

The RRCA meeting will focus on water-related issues and activities, including compact compliance, within the Republican River basin in Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska.

In addition, RRCA will hold a work session to prepare for the annual meeting at 8:30 a.m., also at the McCook Community College location with virtual meeting option via Zoom. Both the work session and the annual meeting are open to the public.

Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska entered into the Republican River Compact in 1943 to provide for the equitable division of the basin’s waters, remove causes of potential controversy, and promote interstate cooperation and joint action by the states and the U.S. in the efficient use of water and the control of destructive floods. The RRCA is composed of three commissioners representing Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska: KDA–DWR Chief Engineer Earl Lewis; Colorado State Engineer Kevin Rein; and Nebraska Department of Natural Resources Director Tom Riley.

Individuals who have questions regarding the meeting should contact Chris Beightel, KDA water management services program manager, at Chris.Beightel@ks.gov or 785-564-6659 for more information.

For additional information about the Republican River compact and this year’s annual meeting, please visit agriculture.ks.gov/RRCA.