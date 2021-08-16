75.4 F
College Sports

Husker Volleyball Ranked No. 5 In AVCA Preseason Poll

By Derek Nester
Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics

The Nebraska volleyball team was tabbed No. 5 in the 2021 American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll released Monday.

Texas will open the year as the preseason No. 1-ranked team. Wisconsin, Kentucky, Washington and NU round out the top five. It marks the seventh straight year Nebraska has been a preseason top-five pick.

The Huskers finished the 2020-21 campaign with a record of 16-3 (14-2 Big Ten) and reached an NCAA regional final. NU was ranked sixth in the final poll of 2020-21 and returns five starters and its libero, with three All-Americans in Nicklin Hames, Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun.

Nebraska’s 30-match regular-season schedule features 11 matches against teams ranked in the top 25 and four ranked in the top 10.

The Huskers open the 2021 season Aug. 27-28 with the Husker Invitational, welcoming Tulsa, Colgate and Kansas State to the Devaney Center. The annual Red/White Scrimmage is this Saturday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Devaney Center.

2021 AVCA PRESEASON COACHES POLL
1. Texas
2. Wisconsin
3. Kentucky
4. Washington
5. Nebraska
6. Florida
7. Minnesota
8. Purdue
9. Pittsburgh
10. Baylor
11. Ohio State
12. Penn State
13. Louisville
14. Oregon
15. BYU
16. Western Kentucky
17. UCLA
18. Washington State
19. Utah
20. San Diego
21. Stanford
22. Pepperdine
23. Rice
24. Georgia Tech
25. Notre Dame

