Brown Finalizes Wichita State Hoops Non-Conference Slate

By Derek Nester
Courtesy of Wichita State Athletics

Wichita State men’s basketball head coach Isaac Brown unveiled his full non-conference schedule Monday.

Start times and television assignments will be announced next month when the American Athletic Conference releases its 18-game league slate.

The defending AAC champion Shockers appear seven times at Charles Koch Arena, beginning with a Nov. 3 exhibition game against Missouri Southern and the Nov. 9 regular season opener versus Jacksonville State.

WSU could play as many as five of its 12 non-conference games against schools that danced last March. Home opponents Norfolk State (Dec. 11) and North Texas (Dec. 18) each made the field of 68 last year with the latter advancing the second round.

Season ticket packages, which also include nine AAC home events, are on sale now through the Shocker Ticket Office and start as low as $760 (including SASO contribution). Single-game tickets go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The Shockers will renew their in-state rivalry with Kansas State on Sunday, Dec. 5 at INTRUST Bank Arena in the first of a four-year series. The teams last met in 2003. WSU season ticket holders will have first priority to purchase seats. Sale dates will be announced in the near future.

Wichita State faces an early test, Nov. 19 and 21 at the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas, with neutral site games against Arizona and either Michigan or UNLV. Michigan is coming off an Elite Eight appearance and boasts one of the nation’s top recruiting classes.

True road games follow against a pair of 2021 NCAA tournament teams: Nov. 26 at Missouri and Dec. 1 at Oklahoma State.

Wichita State Men’s Basketball
2021-22 Non-Conference Schedule:

Wed, Nov. 3 — Missouri Southern (Exh.)
Tues, Nov. 9 — Jacksonville St.
Sat, Nov. 13 — South Alabama
Tues, Nov. 16 — Tarleton St.
Fri, Nov. 19 – vs. Arizona (9 p.m. CT, ESPNU)
Sun, Nov. 21 – vs. Michigan or UNLV (8:30 / 11 p.m. CT, ESPN / ESPN2)
Fri, Nov. 26 – at Missouri
Wed, Dec. 1 – at Oklahoma St.
Sun, Dec. 5 — Kansas St. (INTRUST Bank Arena)
Sat, Dec. 11 — Norfolk St.
Tues, Dec. 14 — Alcorn St.
Sat, Dec. 18 — North Texas
Wed, Dec. 22 — Prairie View A&M

Most Times/TV assignments are TBD

Derek Nester
