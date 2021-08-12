95.1 F
Salina
Thursday, August 12, 2021
2021 Ag Growth Summit to Be Virtual Only

By Derek Nester
Kansas Department of Agriculture

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced today that the sixth annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth on Thursday, August 26, will be held as a virtual event only.

The 2021 Ag Growth Summit was scheduled to be in person in Manhattan, but the recent increase in COVID-19 cases has made it inadvisable to hold such a large indoor event.

Fortunately, KDA is prepared to pivot its plans and host the event online, which may allow for greater attendance from those who were unable to make the trip to Manhattan this year. The Virtual Summit agenda will include similar content to the original agenda, but will be abbreviated and adapted to a better online format.

Please register at www.agriculture.ks.gov/Summit to get the link to join us for this year’s Summit. The adjusted agenda will be available on the website soon.

Whether in person or online, KDA remains committed to one purpose — to serve, promote and grow the state’s largest industry. Please join the KDA team as the Kansas agriculture community works together to grow smarter, grow stronger, and grow Kansas.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

