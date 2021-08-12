2021 Ag Growth Summit to Be Virtual Only

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced today that the sixth annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth on Thursday, August 26, will be held as a virtual event only.

The 2021 Ag Growth Summit was scheduled to be in person in Manhattan, but the recent increase in COVID-19 cases has made it inadvisable to hold such a large indoor event.

Fortunately, KDA is prepared to pivot its plans and host the event online, which may allow for greater attendance from those who were unable to make the trip to Manhattan this year. The Virtual Summit agenda will include similar content to the original agenda, but will be abbreviated and adapted to a better online format.

Please register at www.agriculture.ks.gov/Summit to get the link to join us for this year’s Summit. The adjusted agenda will be available on the website soon.

Whether in person or online, KDA remains committed to one purpose — to serve, promote and grow the state’s largest industry. Please join the KDA team as the Kansas agriculture community works together to grow smarter, grow stronger, and grow Kansas.