Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 8/9/2021

Marysville City Council met Monday. No one was present with comment on the budget, which was approved unanimously. Approval was given for the firemen auxiliary to host a boot block fundraiser the weekend of the U.S Highway 36 Treasure Hunt. An update on the bark park was presented, the bridge abutment is complete, and a steel bridge being built by Landoll Company. Fundraisers completed qualified for a $5,000 match from the Marysville Community Foundation toward expenses in completing fencing.

A three-year renewal with Vince and Jacey Pacha operating Marshall County Sport and Recreation was approved 6-1, with Parker Price voting no after expressing concerns with weeds and trash at the ballparks on several occasions. An update on the Boss Nationals event to be hosted Thursday, Friday, and Saturday August 26-28. Several downtown blocks on and adjacent to Broadway will be barricaded at times. Early response has been positive with fundraising underway, and some 100 cars pre-registered. Later registrations may increase depending on covid and weather issues. Live bands will perform downtown each evening of the event, which is being held the same weekend as the Wall That Heals exhibit being displayed at Feldhausen Field. More on that event on future newscasts.

Julia Muller and Earl Shreckengast have made a $45,000 donation to the Koester House Foundation, $30,000 of which is for the city to use as a match to help pay for repairs to the wall around the south Koester House which is being used by Las Cabanas. The rest of the donation went towards the Koester House Foundation; $5,000 for a certified arborist to look at all the trees in the garden, $5,000 to hire a structural expert to examine the house, and $5,000 as their annual donation.

The estimated cost to fix the rest of the wall around Las Cabanas is around $60,000. The thought was to do some fundraising through Pony up Marysville to help raise the money for the other $30,000. A grant that will fund replacement of the bay windows on the second story Koester Block bay windows, and roof that amounts to $38,000 is being finalized.

A two-month extension for completion of the new firehouse was approved due to supply chain issues that the contractor is experiencing in receiving materials. CDBG grant funding has been extended through March 2022. Work continues as materials allow, with completion expected into October now.