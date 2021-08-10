81.5 F
Salina
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
HomeCollege Sports
College Sports

WSU Shocker Basketball To Face Arizona In Roman Main Event in Las Vegas

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of Wichita State Athletics

Matchups and tip-off times are officially set for the 2021 Roman Main Event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., event promoter bdG Sports announced Tuesday afternoon.

Wichita State will face Arizona in the first of two semifinal games on Friday, Nov. 19. The Shockers and Wildcats tip at 9 p.m. CT (7 p.m. PT) on ESPNU, followed by UNLV and Michigan (11:30 p.m. CT/9:30 p.m. PT on ESPN2).

The winners clash in the championship game on Sunday, Nov. 21 beginning at 8:30 p.m. CT (6:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN, followed by the third-place game (11 p.m. CT/9 p.m. PT on ESPN2).

The Roman Main Event launched in 2014 with a portion of proceeds benefiting the NABC’s Coaches vs. Cancer initiative.

Tickets (which include access to both games on a given day) start at $29-per-day, with all-session packages available starting at $49 (prices are inclusive of tax and facility fee). Tickets can be purchased at tmobilearena.com or axs.com.

Complete tournament information can be found at romanmainevent.com and on social media @VegasMainEvent. Tournament hotel rates are available now via the website. Rates are available for ARIA, Park MGM, MGM Grand and New York-New York. All results are a short walking distance from T-Mobile Arena.

Previous articleHanover Hospital Closed To Visitors Effective Immediately
Next articleSporting Falls To Club Leon In Leagues Cup Quarterfinals
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.