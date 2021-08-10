WSU Shocker Basketball To Face Arizona In Roman Main Event in Las Vegas

Courtesy of Wichita State Athletics

Matchups and tip-off times are officially set for the 2021 Roman Main Event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., event promoter bdG Sports announced Tuesday afternoon.

Wichita State will face Arizona in the first of two semifinal games on Friday, Nov. 19. The Shockers and Wildcats tip at 9 p.m. CT (7 p.m. PT) on ESPNU, followed by UNLV and Michigan (11:30 p.m. CT/9:30 p.m. PT on ESPN2).

The winners clash in the championship game on Sunday, Nov. 21 beginning at 8:30 p.m. CT (6:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN, followed by the third-place game (11 p.m. CT/9 p.m. PT on ESPN2).

The Roman Main Event launched in 2014 with a portion of proceeds benefiting the NABC’s Coaches vs. Cancer initiative.

Tickets (which include access to both games on a given day) start at $29-per-day, with all-session packages available starting at $49 (prices are inclusive of tax and facility fee). Tickets can be purchased at tmobilearena.com or axs.com.

Complete tournament information can be found at romanmainevent.com and on social media @VegasMainEvent. Tournament hotel rates are available now via the website. Rates are available for ARIA, Park MGM, MGM Grand and New York-New York. All results are a short walking distance from T-Mobile Arena.