82.1 F
Salina
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
HomeProfessional Sports
Professional Sports

Nick Collison To Take On New Role In OKC Thunder Front Office

By Derek Nester

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 10, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that Nick Collison will be named Special Assistant to Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

In his new role, Collison will continue to enhance his front office acumen while working closely with Presti and other key front office personnel on short-term and long-range initiatives and projects for the Thunder across many facets of basketball operations.

Prior to taking on his current position, Collison served the past two seasons as Basketball Operations Representative for the Thunder. In his previous role, Collison had touchpoints throughout the organization and the opportunity to develop his basketball operations skillset following his 14-season playing career with the Thunder franchise.

Collison is part of a group of other former Thunder players who are currently contributing to the organization as staff members, including Eric Maynor (Thunder Player Development Coach), Nazr Mohammed (Oklahoma City Blue General Manager/ Thunder Pro Personnel Evaluator), Mike Wilks (Thunder Assistant Coach) and Anthony Morrow, who will serve in the role of Lifestyle Services and Engagement Associate for the 2021-22 season.

Previous articleKansas Educators Eager For Classroom Learning, With Attention To Student Safety And Anxiety
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

437FansLike
33FollowersFollow
252FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.