Kansas Statewide Silver Alert Issued For Missing Garden City Woman

FINNEY COUNTY –The Garden City Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Garden City woman.

The whereabouts of Virginia Rae Green, 76, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her.

Green is a 76-year-old white female, around 5 ft. tall, and weighing 150 lbs. She has gray hair and hazel eyes. She also wears glasses and has a scar on the side of her eyebrow near her right temple. She has dementia.

Green was last seen at her residence at 1717 Mikes Dr. in Garden City on Sunday, Aug. 1. She is likely driving a 2014 red Ford Escape with Kansas tag 494KVD. Her direction of travel is unknown.

If you see Virginia Green, or have information about her whereabouts, please immediately contact 911, or the Garden City Police Department at (620) 276-1300.