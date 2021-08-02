83.8 F
Salina
Monday, August 2, 2021
HomeCollege Sports
College Sports

Fans Invited To Saturday’s K-State Football Practice

By Derek Nester

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Fans can get a sneak peak of the 2021 K-State football team this Saturday, August 7, as the Wildcats open the doors to Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the final 45 minutes of practice.

Gates to the stadium will open at 11:45 a.m. Fans are asked to park in the west lot and enter through Gates B or D.

The open practice will also lend another opportunity for fans to tour the Shamrock Zone as it will be open during the final 45 minutes of practice. Additionally, a table will be set up on the concourse inside Gate B for fans who want to purchase season or single-game tickets for the 2021 season.

K-State kicks off the 2021 campaign on Saturday, September 4 as the Wildcats take part in the Allstate Kickoff Classic against Stanford at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game, which will be broadcast by FS1, kicks off at 11 a.m.

The Wildcats open their seven-game home slate on September 11 by hosting Southern Illinois at 6 p.m. before taking on Nevada on September 18 at 1:05 p.m. Both of those games will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Print Friendly Version

Previous articleKDHE Shares Steps To Protect Health Amid Potential Air Quality Impacts From Wildfires
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

437FansLike
33FollowersFollow
252FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.