Royals Acquire Rhp Kasey Kalich From Atlanta For Jorge Soler

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 30, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired minor league right-handed pitcher Kasey Kalich from the Atlanta Braves for outfielder Jorge Soler. Kalich will be assigned to Quad Cities (A+).

Kalich, 23, was Atlanta’s fourth-round selection in 2019 out of Texas A&M University. He’s spent the 2021 season with Rome (A+), pitching to a 3.26 ERA (11 ER in 30.1 IP) over 20 appearances and has recorded 35 strikeouts (10.38 K/9). He’s gone 5-for-5 in his save opportunities this season. In his first professional season (2019), the right-hander went 1-1 with a 1.25 ERA (3 ER in 21.2 IP), with 24 strikeouts (9.97 K/9).

Soler, 29, was hitting .192 with 13 homers and 37 RBI for the Royals this season. He set the franchise record with 48 home runs in 2019, also setting career highs in hits (156), doubles (33), RBI (117), walks (73) and runs scored (95) that season. He was originally acquired by the Royals on December 7, 2016 from the Chicago Cubs.

Following the trade, the Royals have 38 players on their Major League Reserve List.