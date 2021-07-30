82.5 F
Salina
Saturday, July 31, 2021
HomeProfessional Sports
Professional Sports

OKC Thunder Acquires Derrick Favors & Future 1st Round Draft Pick

By Derek Nester

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 30, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired forward/center Derrick Favors and a future first-round draft pick from the Utah Jazz in exchange for a 2027 second-round draft pick and cash considerations, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Favors (6-10, 265) has appeared in 751 games (68 starts) with the Jazz, Nets and Pelicans and holds career averages of 10.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.23 blocks in 24.7 minutes per game.

The 2027 second-round pick the Thunder is trading to Utah is the least favorable of Oklahoma City’s four second-round picks.

Previous articleAdditional Arrests Made Following Cloud County Jail Investigation
Next articleOKC Thunder Drafts Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl & Aaron Wiggins In 2021 NBA Draft
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

437FansLike
33FollowersFollow
252FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.