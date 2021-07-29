81.6 F
Royals Trade Duffy To Dodgers

By Derek Nester

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 29, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals today announced they have traded left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy and cash to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for a player-to-be-named later. The 32-year old Duffy is currently on the 10-day Injured List with a left flexor strain.

Duffy has spent his entire career in the Royals’ organization after being selected in the third round of the 2007 draft. He’s 68-68 in 234 career appearances, including 204 starts, totaling 1172.1 innings with 1,048 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.95. His best single season was 2016 when he posted a 12-3 mark with a 3.51 ERA in 42 games (26 starts). Duffy pitched in both the 2014 and 2015 postseasons, highlighted by five total World Series appearances (all in relief).

He has been hampered by injury this year with this his second stint on the Injured List, returning to the 10-day list on July 20. Duffy was also on the IL from May 17-June 23 with a similar left flexor strain. A Southern California native, Duffy has made 13 appearances (12 starts) during the 2021 season, posting a 4-3 record with a 2.51 ERA, fanning 65 in 61.0 innings and holding opponents to a .226 average.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

