81.6 F
Salina
Friday, July 30, 2021
HomeProfessional Sports
Professional Sports

OKC Thunder Announce 2021 Preseason Schedule

By Derek Nester

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 28, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced its complete 2021 preseason schedule today. The Thunder will play four games, including three in the state of Oklahoma.

The Thunder’s preseason will tip off at Paycom Center on Oct. 4 versus the Charlotte Hornets before the team heads on the road to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 10. Oklahoma City will then face the Denver Nuggets twice; first on Oct. 13 in Oklahoma City before heading north for a rematch in Tulsa on Oct. 14. The preseason finale in Tulsa will mark the 12th time hosting a preseason game at the BOK Center.

All four preseason games will be carried on Bally Sports Oklahoma or streamed live via the Thunder Mobile App. The games will also be carried live on the Thunder Radio Network, including the Sports Animal (98.1 FM) in Oklahoma City and the Sports Animal Tulsa (97.1 FM). Complete broadcast plans will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the game in Tulsa will go on sale on Monday, August 16 via the BOK Center website, www.bokcenter.com. On-sale dates for the games at Paycom Center in OKC will be announced at a later date.

Previous articleMarshall Co. Conservation District Accepting Cost-Share Applications For Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative
Next articleUPDATE: Found Safe – Kansas Statewide Silver Alert Issued For Missing Leroy Man
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

437FansLike
33FollowersFollow
252FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.