OKC Thunder Announce 2021 Preseason Schedule

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 28, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced its complete 2021 preseason schedule today. The Thunder will play four games, including three in the state of Oklahoma.

The Thunder’s preseason will tip off at Paycom Center on Oct. 4 versus the Charlotte Hornets before the team heads on the road to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 10. Oklahoma City will then face the Denver Nuggets twice; first on Oct. 13 in Oklahoma City before heading north for a rematch in Tulsa on Oct. 14. The preseason finale in Tulsa will mark the 12th time hosting a preseason game at the BOK Center.

All four preseason games will be carried on Bally Sports Oklahoma or streamed live via the Thunder Mobile App. The games will also be carried live on the Thunder Radio Network, including the Sports Animal (98.1 FM) in Oklahoma City and the Sports Animal Tulsa (97.1 FM). Complete broadcast plans will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the game in Tulsa will go on sale on Monday, August 16 via the BOK Center website, www.bokcenter.com. On-sale dates for the games at Paycom Center in OKC will be announced at a later date.