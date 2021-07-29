Kansas Men’s Hoops Earns 2020-21 NABC Team Academic Excellence Award

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas men’s basketball has been recognized for its work in the classroom as the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced the ninth annual Team Academic Excellence Awards Wednesday.Created by the NABC Committee on Academics, the award recognizes outstanding academic achievements by a team with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better for the 2020-21 season.

This past spring, Kansas men’s basketball set its all-time highest GPA posting a 3.56. Its previous high was set the semester before in the fall of 2020, that being a 3.44 GPA.

To earn a NABC Team Academic Excellence Award, institutions in the NCAA, NAIA and two-year colleges must count the grade point averages of all men’s student-athletes on the basketball roster during the 2020-21 season. A total of 258 teams were honored and Kansas is one of three Big 12 programs listed, along with Oklahoma State and Texas.