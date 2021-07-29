81.6 F
Salina
Friday, July 30, 2021
HomeCollege Sports
College Sports

Kansas Men’s Hoops Earns 2020-21 NABC Team Academic Excellence Award

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas men’s basketball has been recognized for its work in the classroom as the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced the ninth annual Team Academic Excellence Awards Wednesday.Created by the NABC Committee on Academics, the award recognizes outstanding academic achievements by a team with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better for the 2020-21 season.

This past spring, Kansas men’s basketball set its all-time highest GPA posting a 3.56. Its previous high was set the semester before in the fall of 2020, that being a 3.44 GPA.

To earn a NABC Team Academic Excellence Award, institutions in the NCAA, NAIA and two-year colleges must count the grade point averages of all men’s student-athletes on the basketball roster during the 2020-21 season. A total of 258 teams were honored and Kansas is one of three Big 12 programs listed, along with Oklahoma State and Texas.

Previous articleAmerican Sets 2021-22 Conference Basketball Matchups
Next articleKansas Volleyball Announces 2021 Schedule
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

437FansLike
33FollowersFollow
252FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.