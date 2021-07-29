American Sets 2021-22 Conference Basketball Matchups

Courtesy of Wichita State Shockers
The American Athletic Conference has released home-away pairings for the 2021-22 men’s basketball season.
The league returns to its traditional 18-game schedule, with each team assigned eight home-and-home series, plus one home-only and one road-only opponent.
The defending champion Shockers will not visit South Florida in 2021-22 and do not have a home game against Temple.
The full American Athletic Conference schedule is due out in early September, along with tip times and television assignments.
WSU (16-6, 11-2 AAC) returns three starters and four of the top-five scorers from last year’s NCAA tournament team.
WICHITA STATE’S 2021-22 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE PAIRINGS:
Home + Away:
UCF
Cincinnati
East Carolina
Houston
Memphis
SMU
Tulane
Tulsa
Home Only:
South Florida
Away Only:
Temple
WSU’S MOST-FREQUENT AAC OPPONENTS:
2017-18 to 2021-22; Regular Season Only
10 — Tulsa – 5 home/5 away
9 — Cincinnati – 5/4 (one road game canceled due to COVID-19)
9 — UCF – 5/4
9 — Houston – 4/5
8 — Memphis – 3/5 (one home game canceled)
8 — Tulane – 5/3
7 — SMU – 3/4 (one home game and one road game canceled)
7 — South Florida – 4/3
7 — Temple – 4/3 (one road game canceled)
6 — East Carolina – 3/3 (one home game and one road game canceled)