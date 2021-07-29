American Sets 2021-22 Conference Basketball Matchups

Courtesy of Wichita State Shockers

The American Athletic Conference has released home-away pairings for the 2021-22 men’s basketball season.

The league returns to its traditional 18-game schedule, with each team assigned eight home-and-home series, plus one home-only and one road-only opponent.

The defending champion Shockers will not visit South Florida in 2021-22 and do not have a home game against Temple.

The full American Athletic Conference schedule is due out in early September, along with tip times and television assignments.

WSU (16-6, 11-2 AAC) returns three starters and four of the top-five scorers from last year’s NCAA tournament team.

WICHITA STATE’S 2021-22 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE PAIRINGS:

Home + Away:

UCF

Cincinnati

East Carolina

Houston

Memphis

SMU

Tulane

Tulsa

Home Only:

South Florida

Away Only:

Temple

WSU’S MOST-FREQUENT AAC OPPONENTS:

2017-18 to 2021-22; Regular Season Only

10 — Tulsa – 5 home/5 away

9 — Cincinnati – 5/4 (one road game canceled due to COVID-19)

9 — UCF – 5/4

9 — Houston – 4/5

8 — Memphis – 3/5 (one home game canceled)

8 — Tulane – 5/3

7 — SMU – 3/4 (one home game and one road game canceled)

7 — South Florida – 4/3

7 — Temple – 4/3 (one road game canceled)

6 — East Carolina – 3/3 (one home game and one road game canceled)