Marysville Post 163 Legion Baseball Cruises To 10-3 Win Against Republic County

Marysville American Legion Post 163 was efficient Wednesday taking a shut out to the final inning, posting a 10-3 win over the Republic County Rebels in first round pool play of the Sr. State Legion Baseball Tournament at Pittsburg.

Marysville had 3 errors in the bottom of the seventh allowing the only 3 runs to score, as reliever Connor Halbert closed out the final inning, with starter Caden Brinegar going 6 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. Marysville batted around 5 times, peppering 4 Rebel pitchers for 3 runs in the first, 2 in the fourth, 3 more in the fifth, and the final 2 runs top of the seventh, again for a 10-3 win, their 4th in 5 starts with Republic County this season.

Earlier in the day, Larned took Silver Lake 2-0 in pool play, which resumes Thursday. Marysville Post 163 meets Larned at 10 a.m., game broadcast live on KNDY AM 1570/FM 94.1, online at kndyradio.com, and our free mobile app. Marysville faces Silver Lake Friday at 10.