Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 7/26/2021

Marysville City Council met Monday, and turned down a request presented by councilman Terry Hughes to seek an Attorney General opinion on a recent council action regarding charter ordinance revisions designed to consolidate oversight efforts, which would cede authority over city employees, and appointments to the city manager. Hughes argued that such decisions should remain a council responsibility. Diane Schroller made the motion to proceed asking an A.G. opinion on the matter. Council rejected the motion 2-4.

An update on the Pony Express Gravel Dash was presented. The September 11th event is sold out at 300 riders, with a waiting list. Some downtown streets and intersections will be blocked off temporarily to accommodate riders.

Marysville city pool will remain open weekdays 1-8 p.m. through August 13th, and those hours weekends through August 28th, with morning swim also extended through the 28th.

City administrator presented additional information regarding inspection of rental, and/or residences. The city is prohibited from periodic inspections but is allowed inspection with consent of the lawful occupant. Discussion regarding establishing an ad hoc committee followed. It was questioned why a committee is needed if inspection of complaints is currently allowed.

Council member Diane Schroller has suggested that they develop a plan for response in case of complaint. She also talked of incentive programs that could be initiated to encourage clean up and repair efforts for homeowners. She is hopeful that it starts conversations among the public. A question was raised if this would be limited to homeowners or could include landlords.

A motion to add Bud Schuette, and Jeff and Jane Sandstrom who have rental properties to a three-member committee of council members was passed 5-1, with Kevin Throm voting no. He stated that the meeting should be an open meeting, not exclusive, and council had also earlier discussed including tenants and homeowners.