Sporting KC Welcomes Patrick Mahomes As Member of Sporting Club Ownership Group

Sporting Kansas City announced today that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has become a new member of the Sporting Club ownership group.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join Sporting Kansas City’s ownership team and strengthen my connection to the fans and the city I love,” Mahomes said. “Sporting is a community-oriented club and I am excited to continue supporting the growth of soccer in Kansas City.”

“Patrick is a tremendous ambassador for Kansas City and we are delighted to welcome him to the Sporting Club ownership group,” said Cliff Illig, principal owner of Sporting KC. “In addition to achieving excellence on the field, he is deeply committed to giving back to the community and elevating the sport of soccer. Patrick is also accustomed to cultivating a winning culture, and we look forward to contending for championships at Children’s Mercy Park well into the future.”

Mahomes has spent his first four NFL seasons in Kansas City and guided the Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, 2020. The three-time Pro Bowler and 2018 NFL MVP has led the Chiefs to consecutive Super Bowl appearances and was named to Time 100‘s list of most influential people of 2020.

Away from the field, Mahomes is a part owner of the Kansas City Royals and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, is a co-owner of Kansas City NWSL. In 2019, Mahomes established the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children.

About Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City is owned by Sporting Club, an entity comprised of local business and community leaders including the Patterson Family, Cliff Illig, Pat Curran, Greg Maday, Robb Heineman and Patrick Mahomes. Sporting prides itself on a commitment and vision to provide high-performance experiences. Sporting Club purchased the team from the Hunt Sports Group in 2006, and under its direction has launched Swope Soccer Village, Children’s Mercy Park, Compass Minerals Sporting Fields, Compass Minerals National Performance Center and Central Bank Sporting Complex while investing in the Sporting KC Academy and Sporting Kansas City II for developing local youth into homegrown talent. A charter member of Major League Soccer, Sporting are two-time MLS Cup champions (2000, 2013) and four-time winners of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (2004, 2012, 2015, 2017).