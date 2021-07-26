Oklahoma & Texas Notify Big 12 They’re Not Renewing Media Rights Agreement In 2025

The University of Oklahoma and University of Texas notified the Big 12 Conference today that they intend to not renew their grants of media rights agreement following their expiration in 2025.

Speculation has both schools seeking membership in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), but no official statement has been made.

The join statement from both schools:

The University of Oklahoma and The University of Texas at Austin notified the Big 12 Athletic Conference today that they will not be renewing their grants of media rights following expiration in 2025. Providing notice to the Big 12 at this point is important in advance of the expiration of the conference’s current media rights agreement. The universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements. However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future.