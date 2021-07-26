89.1 F
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY AM 1570/FM 94.1 To Cover Marysville Legion Baseball At State Tournament

By Derek Nester

The Marysville American Legion Post 163 Senior baseball team advanced to the state tournament, and KNDY AM 1570/FM 94.1 will have live coverage of all their games from Pittsburg.

Coverage will begin on Wednesday, as Marysville faces Republic County at 6:00 p.m. Thursday they will face Larned at 10:00 a.m. and Friday they face Silver Lake at 10:00 a.m. as well.

All games will be broadcast on KNDY AM 1570/FM 94.1 and streaming on our website and mobile apps at kndyradio.com.

POOL A TEAMS

  • A1 – Larned
  • A2 – Silver Lake
  • A3 – Marysville
  • A4 – Republic Co. Rebels

POOL B TEAMS

  • B1 – Kansas Senators
  • B2 – Ottawa Arrows
  • B3 – Hays Eagles
  • B4 – Pittsburg Post #64

Wednesday, July 28

  • GM#1 1:00 pm Larned vs Silver Lake
  • GM#2 Approximately 3:30 Kansas Senators vs Ottawa Arrows
  • GM#3 Approximately 6:00 Marysville vs Republic Co. Rebels
  • Approximately 8:15 Opening Ceremonies All teams present in uniform
  • GM#4 Approximately 8:30 Hays Eagles vs Pittsburg Post #64

Thursday, July 29

  • GM#5 10:00 am Larned vs Marysville
  • GM#6 12:30 Kansas Senators vs Hays Eagles
  • GM#7 6:00 pm Silver Lake vs Republic Co. Rebels
  • GM#8 8:30 Ottawa Arrows vs Pittsburg Post #64

Friday, July 30

  • GM#9 10:00 am Silver Lake vs Marysville
  • GM#10 12:30 Ottawa Arrows vs Hays Eagles
  • GM#11 6:00 pm Larned vs Republic Co. Rebels
  • GM#12 8:30 Kansas Senators vs Pittsburg Post #64

**At this point the top 2 teams in each pool will advance to a single elimination tournament to be held on Saturday to determine a champion.

Tie-Breakers: Best Record, Head to Head, Total Runs Allowed, Total Runs Scored, Coin Flip

Saturday, July 31

  • GM#13 10 am TBD
  • GM#14 12:30 TBD
  • GM#15 Approx. 3:30 Winners of GM#13 & GM#14
Derek Nester
