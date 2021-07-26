K-State Issues Statement Regarding Conference Realignment

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Kansas State University Athletics Director Gene Taylor and President Richard Myers issued the following statement Monday after Texas & Oklahoma announced they are not renewing the media rights deal with the Big 12 Conference in 2025.

“With the recent announcement of two of our institutions electing to depart the conference following the 2024-25 season, Kansas State University and the additional seven members of the Big 12 Conference are eager to collaborate and position ourselves for continued success. We have terrific leadership at the conference, university and state board of regent levels, and our fans should know that every effort is being made to put Kansas State and the Big 12 Conference in the best position moving forward.”