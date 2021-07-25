89.1 F
Big 12 Executive Committee Meets with OU and UT Presidents

By Derek Nester

The Big 12 Conference Executive Committee, consisting of Big 12 Board of Directors chairman and Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec and Baylor University President Linda Livingstone; and Commissioner Bob Bowlsby met by videoconference Sunday afternoon with University of Oklahoma President Joe Harroz and University of Texas President Jay Hartzell.

“The meeting was cordial, and the Executive Committee expressed a willingness to discuss proposals that would strengthen the Conference and be mutually beneficial to OU and UT, as well as the other member institutions of the Conference,” Bowlsby stated. “I expect that we will continue our conversations in the days ahead and we look forward to discussing thoughts, ideas and concepts that may be of shared interest and impact.”

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
