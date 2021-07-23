Legion Post 163 Advances To State Legion Baseball Tournament

Marysville American Legion Post 163 Sr baseball team advances to State, posting a fourth win in as many games in the zone tournament at Sabetha, including a second decision in the week over Doniphan County for the championship, which was decided in a 24-21 marathon slugfest that went 9 innings. Marysville trailed 13-6 after just 3 innings, went on top in the 6th 21-16, with Doniphan County tying the 7th, and Marysville held out with 3 wins in the 9th for the hard fought win.

State tournament bracket is to be decided, with play at Pittsburg next week beginning Wednesday, continuing through Saturday. Marysville was the #3 seed in the zone tournament, and knocked off second seed Corning to advance, while fourth seed Doniphan County dispatched top seed Sabetha earlier in the tourney.