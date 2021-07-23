93 F
Salina
Friday, July 23, 2021
HomeKNDY Local Sports
KNDY Local Sports

Legion Post 163 Advances To State Legion Baseball Tournament

By Bruce Dierking

Marysville American Legion Post 163 Sr baseball team advances to State, posting a fourth win in as many games in the zone tournament at Sabetha, including a second decision in the week over Doniphan County for the championship, which was decided in a 24-21 marathon slugfest that went 9 innings. Marysville trailed 13-6 after just 3 innings, went on top in the 6th 21-16, with Doniphan County tying the 7th, and Marysville held out with 3 wins in the 9th for the hard fought win.

State tournament bracket is to be decided, with play at Pittsburg next week beginning Wednesday, continuing through Saturday. Marysville was the #3 seed in the zone tournament, and knocked off second seed Corning to advance, while fourth seed Doniphan County dispatched top seed Sabetha earlier in the tourney.

Previous articleKansas Basketball at St. John’s Moved to Dec. 3
Next articleConference Realignment 2021: The Latest From The Sports Ticket
Bruce Dierking

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

437FansLike
33FollowersFollow
249FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.