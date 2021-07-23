Conference Realignment 2021: The Latest From The Sports Ticket

The future of the Big 12 Conference is up in the air, as rumors of the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma are heading to the Southeastern Conference. Stay up to date on the latest conference realignment talk with The Sports Ticket with Wade Gerstner & Dusty Deines. They’ll keep track of the facts, the rumors, and where they think our local teams Kansas and Kansas State might end up.
