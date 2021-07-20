Second-Place Sporting Back Home Wednesday To Host San Jose Earthquakes

Following a two-week break for the Concacaf Gold Cup group stage, Sporting Kansas City (8-3-2, 26 points) will continue their pursuit of first place in the Supporters’ Shield table when the San Jose Earthquakes (3-7-3, 12 points) visit Children’s Mercy Park for a 7:30 p.m. CT kickoff on Wednesday.

Tickets for the Western Conference clash are available via match sponsor SeatGeek , including Family Four-Packs bundling four general admission tickets in the South Stand, four Coca-Cola products and four Domino’s pizzas. Fans in attendance will also have the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccination starting at 6 p.m. CT on the Mazuma Plaza, administered by the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.

Sporting’s first fixture in 17 days will be shown live on Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest Plus, BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app with three hours of live coverage starting at 7 p.m. CT. The contest will also air locally on Sports Radio 810 WHB (English) and La Grande 1340 AM (Spanish), with The Final Whistle postgame show immediately following on 810 WHB. The Sporting KC app will provide additional in-game updates and unique offers, including a digital coupon for free Coca-Cola two-liters courtesy of Price Chopper.

Sporting last took the field on the Fourth of July when they posted a 2-0 road win over the LA Galaxy with seven saves from standout goalkeeper Tim Melia and goals from captain Johnny Russell and fellow forward Khiry Shelton. The team has enjoyed a period of rest and recuperation since then and can soar atop the Supporters’ Shield standings with a win over San Jose and a New England Revolution loss or draw at Inter Miami CF on Wednesday night.

Seeking their first four-game regular season winning streak since August 2018, Sporting own a 6-1-1 record since mid-May and sit just three points back of first-place Seattle Sounders FC. Manager Peter Vermes’ side leads MLS in several attacking metrics, including goals (24), goals per match (1.85), expected goals (26.2), shots per game (16.8) and chances created per game (11.9). Winger Daniel Salloi has led the way with seven goals and three assists as one of 13 Sporting players on the MLS All-Star voting ballot.

The hosts will enter Wednesday high on confidence, having gone 8-0-2 in their last 10 regular season home matches since last October. Sporting have also scored in a club-record 22 straight regular season home games dating back to Aug. 10, 2019. The Earthquakes, meanwhile, have endured significant troubles on their travels to Kansas City over the last decade and a half, prevailing just once in their last 16 visits across all competitions.