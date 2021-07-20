83.9 F
Salina
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Kansas-Oklahoma Arkansas River Compact Meeting to Be Held July 28

By Derek Nester
Kansas Department of Agriculture

The 57th Annual Meeting of the Kansas-Oklahoma Arkansas River Compact Commission will be held at the offices of the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, located at 3800 N. Classen Blvd. in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. at 9:00 a.m. Anyone interested in water-related activities within the Arkansas River basin in Kansas and Oklahoma is encouraged to attend.

Kansas and Oklahoma entered the Arkansas River Compact in 1965. The purpose of the Compact is to promote interstate comity, to equitably divide and promote the orderly development of the waters of the Lower Arkansas River basin, to provide an agency for administering the waters of the basin, and to encourage an active pollution abatement program in each state.

The Compact Commission is composed of three Commissioners appointed by the Governor of Kansas and three Commissioners appointed by the Governor of Oklahoma, and is chaired by a federal representative appointed by the President of the United States.

Questions about the meeting can be addressed to Lizzie Hickman, Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Water Resources, at 785-564-6679 or Elizabeth.Hickman@ks.gov. Additional information about the Kansas-Oklahoma Arkansas River Compact and the Annual Meeting can be found on the KDA website at www.agriculture.ks.gov/KOARC.

