Central Valley Ag Announces Launch of Growing Agriculture Together

(York, Neb.) Central Valley Ag Cooperative (CVA) is excited to announce Growing Agriculture Together, a multi-platform campaign centered around education. The campaign consists primarily of videos and free downloadable resources available in an online media center. These resources are available for anyone who wants to grow their knowledge about the agriculture industry, whether in the classroom, at home, or in the workplace.

“Closing the gap between our producers and consumers is critical to the future success of agriculture,” said Carl Dickinson, CEO of Central Valley Ag. “Growing Agriculture Together was built to help consumers understand the producer. We want to start a conversation.”

CVA set out to provide content for people of all ages to expand their knowledge about agronomy, cooperatives, energy, feed, and grain to get the conversation started. Dickinson is optimistic that this new resource will be a valuable tool for agriculture educators and others across the Midwest.

“Being a new agriculture educator, Growing Agriculture Together is going to be a fantastic asset to my curriculum planning. It’s a great way to bring information about real-life agricultural industries into the classroom,” said Morgan Nitsch, Lincoln Kansas High School. “I will most definitely be utilizing this resource tool and highly recommend it to other ag educators looking for up-to-date resources.”

The content provided by Growing Agriculture Together was developed internally by Central Valley Ag. The marketing department worked closely with CVA employees to create materials that provide the facts about the various divisions within the cooperative. CVA employees, customers, and industry partners all played a valuable role in ensuring the campaign accurately represents modern-day agriculture.

Visit the Growing Agriculture Together website to explore the media center filled with videos and free downloadable resources: www.growingagriculturetogether.com

Central Valley Ag

Central Valley Ag is a farmer-owned cooperative headquartered in York, Neb. CVA has locations in Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. CVA is an innovative leader providing products and services in grain, agronomy, feed, and energy. You can find more information about Central Valley Ag by visiting www.cvacoop.com.