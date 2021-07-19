82.7 F
Monday, July 19, 2021
Royals Prospects Nick Pratto, Bobby Witt Jr. promoted to Omaha

By Derek Nester

KANSAS CITY, MO. (July 18, 2021) – Kansas City Royals prospects Nick Pratto and Bobby Witt Jr. have both been promoted to Triple-A Omaha, the club announced this evening. Both had spent the first part of the season with Kansas City’s Double-A affiliate, Northwest Arkansas.

Pratto (first base) and Witt Jr. (shortstop) both started for the American League in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game a week ago today at Coors Field.

Pratto, 22, was Kansas City’s first-round selection (14th overall) in 2017 out of Huntington Beach (Calif.) High School. The left-handed hitting first baseman entered the day second among Double-A players in OPS (.978), while ranking second in the Central Division in slugging percentage (.573) and third in on-base percentage (.405). He was tops in the division in extra-base hits (32) and is tied for the lead in walks (46). Overall, Pratto is batting .273 (60-for-220) with 13 doubles, four triples, 15 homers and 43 RBI. He’s committed just one error in 60 games at first base, recording a .998 fielding percentage (474 chances).

Witt Jr., 21, was Kansas City’s first-round pick (2nd overall) in 2019 out of Colleyville Heritage High School (Texas). The shortstop entered the day leading all Double-A players in total bases (137), while also leading the Central in RBI (50) and tying for the division lead in runs scored (44). He was also second in the division in hits (71) and homers (16). Overall, Witt Jr. is slashing .292/.367/.564 (71-for-243) for a .931 OPS. He’s started 49 games at shortstop and eight at third base, posting a .977 fielding percentage (4 errors in 174 chances) and helped turn 21 double plays.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.

