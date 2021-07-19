82.7 F
Salina
Monday, July 19, 2021
HomeAgriculture News
Kansas HeadlinesAgriculture News

Farm Bureau Insight: Ending Hunger at Home

By Derek Nester

By Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher

Food insecurity, or the lack of consistent access to enough food, is not something that is top of my mind very often. It probably should be, but it just isn’t. I have enough food, actually more than enough, and given the frantic pace of my life I often neglect to give a second thought to those who are not blessed like I am. I also think many of us in rural America think it is a big city or urban problem. It is not. In fact, I think we would all be shocked to know how many of our neighbors are food insecure.

Those of us who live in rural Kansas are proud people and often it is hard for us to ask for help. Your neighbors who may be food insecure are just like you. There is a certain stigma associated with not having enough food, especially in rural areas. Food insecurity happens for many reasons, and many are nothing to be ashamed of, but the reality of the situation is tough.

A related aspect is something called a food desert, which also is something I had not really thought about before or the fact that many of us live in them. A food desert is an area that may lack places to buy good-quality or healthy, fresh food. We have seen many of our small, rural grocery stores disappear leaving those who struggle with transportation facing food insecurity simply because they cannot drive to a larger city to shop.

I find all of this stunning. We live in the breadbasket of the United States, we grow a large part of the food for our population and yet we have hungry people in our midst. I have problems wrapping my head around it. But it all makes sense, food, especially healthy, fresh food is hard to come by in some of our towns. Couple that with the fact that eating healthy and staying away from packaged and premade food is expensive. Put it all together and we have a problem right here in our backyards.

That is why we, the members of Kansas Farm Bureau, are the perfect people to help fight hunger in our communities. We did that last year, when we raised nearly $100,000 in the middle of the pandemic to help our neighbors with a campaign to End Hunger in Kansas. That money went to food banks and pantries across the state. Now we are rolling out Phase 2 and many counties will be partnering with their local Farm Bureau agents, continuing the effort to End Hunger.

The Kansas Farm Bureau Foundation will be provide grants to assist county Farm Bureaus with projects to help their communities. Watch your local Farm Bureau for an announcement about how they’re planning to help and then jump in. We are incredibly blessed to live in the small communities most of us are part of, and we probably do not even know how much some of our neighbors are hurting. This is the perfect way to help. I do not know about fixing hunger worldwide, but I do know that if we each dig in, we can solve the problem right here at home. Together we can End Hunger in Kansas.

“Insight” is a weekly column published by Kansas Farm Bureau, the state’s largest farm organization whose mission is to strengthen agriculture and the lives of Kansans through advocacy, education and service.

Previous articleRural & Remote Summit Keynote Speaker scheduled for Fall 2021 Summit
Next articleRoadside Tragedy Underscores Need to Slow Down, Move Over
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

437FansLike
33FollowersFollow
249FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.