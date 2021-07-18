84.2 F
Sunday, July 18, 2021
Royals/Brewers game time for Tuesday moved to 3:10 P.M. (CDT)

By Derek Nester

KANSAS CITY, MO (July 18, 2021) — The Milwaukee Brewers and Major League Baseball today announced that Tuesday’s scheduled game between the Kansas City Royals and Brewers in American Family Field has been moved from its original 7:10 p.m. start to a 3:10 p.m. first pitch. The change was requested and approved to allow the game to be played without conflicting with Game #6 of the NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks scheduled for Tuesday night in Milwaukee.

Tuesday’s game will be televised on Bally Sports beginning with the pre-game show at 2:30 p.m. and can be heard on 610 Sports Radio and the Royals Radio Network. The quick two-game visit to Milwaukee will end with a 1:10 game on Wednesday.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
