Trev Alberts Named Nebraska Athletic Director

Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green announced Wednesday that Trev Alberts has been named Nebraska’s Athletic Director. Alberts returns to his alma mater after spending the last 12 years at Nebraska-Omaha, guiding the program through a successful transition to the Division I level, including securing conference affiliation for all of Omaha’s athletic programs. He served as UNO’s Director of Athletics since 2009, and was elevated to Vice Chancellor for Athletics in 2014. Alberts helped spearhead Omaha’s newest facilities, including Baxter Arena and Maverick Park.

A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, Alberts is one of the most decorated student-athletes in school history. As a senior in 1993, he won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker, was the Big Eight Defensive MVP and was a first-team All-American. He was Big Eight Male Athlete of the Year in 1993-94 and received the NCAA’s highest honor, The Today’s Top Six Award, in 1993. A three-time academic All-Big Eight honoree, Alberts was a also CoSIDA Academic All-American in 1993.

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green on the Hiring of Trev Alberts as Huskers Athletic Director:

“I am excited to announce Trev Alberts as the new Athletic Director for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Since his winning days in Memorial Stadium, Trev has been passionate about Nebraska and has gained tremendous experience in collegiate athletics. He knows how to help build competitive, winning programs and is committed to long-term success. He knows how to navigate the complex financial aspects of a media-driven business. He remains a student athlete at heart and prioritizes student success, on and off the playing field. I am so pleased to welcome this Husker back home to Husker Nation.”

Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts :

“It is such a tremendous honor to have this opportunity to lead Husker Athletics. UNL has incredibly talented coaches and student athletes, and a fan base like no other program in the country. The future of Big Red is bright. I can’t wait to join the Husker Athletics team and get going.”