Kansas Dept. of Ag Seeks Nominations for Kansas Ag Heroes

MANHATTAN, Kansas — At last summer’s Ag Growth Summit, the Kansas Department of Agriculture kicked off a new recognition program to honor outstanding Kansans: Kansas Ag Heroes. Nominations are now open for the second year of the program, and KDA anticipates new stories of outstanding service from across the Kansas agriculture community.

Kansas Ag Heroes was established as a way to recognize those in the agriculture industry who went above and beyond to serve others and better their community when it was needed most. KDA encourages Kansans to nominate any individual, family, or business in Kansas agriculture which you feel provided a notable contribution to the agriculture industry or their community as a whole this year. Nominations will be accepted through August 13. The nomination instructions can be found at http://www.agriculture.ks.gov/AgHeroes.

KDA leadership will review each nomination and will recognize a select number of agriculture heroes during the Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth in Manhattan on August 26.

For questions about the Kansas Agricultural Heroes Program nomination process, please contact Brittney Grother at 785-564-6797 or Brittney.Grother@ks.gov.